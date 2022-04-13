Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.63.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

