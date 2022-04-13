Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$144,660.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$144,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,350,201.95.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.12. 695,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

