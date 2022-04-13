Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

