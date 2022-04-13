Kevin D. Bunker Sells 5,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 807,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,572. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

