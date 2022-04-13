Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

