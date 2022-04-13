Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.61.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
