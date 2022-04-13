KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

