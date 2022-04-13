KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

KRP opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

