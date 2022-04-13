KeyCorp (KEY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

4/11/2022 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/11/2022 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – KeyCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/2/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 382.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

