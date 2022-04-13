KeyCorp Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $220.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

