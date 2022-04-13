Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.