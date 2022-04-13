Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$2.05 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.05 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 310.00% from the stock’s current price.

KIDZ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.50. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,691. Kidoz has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.71 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

