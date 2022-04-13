Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

