KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 377.0% in March

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 377.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.