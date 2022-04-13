Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.80).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGH. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.34) to GBX 165 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday.

KGH stock traded up GBX 1.73 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.73 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,172. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.15). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company has a market capitalization of £128.13 million and a P/E ratio of 41.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.17.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.73), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($52,714.00).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

