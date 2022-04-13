Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $45.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

