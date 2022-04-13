Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $45.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.96 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

