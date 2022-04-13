Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $45.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.
KOD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.96 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

