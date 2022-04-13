Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $361.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

