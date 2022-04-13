Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Shares of KOD stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $361.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
