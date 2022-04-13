Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

