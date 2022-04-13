Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AD. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.00) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($22.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

