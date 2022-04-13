Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krones currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.43 ($114.60).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €72.10 ($78.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.25. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($108.26).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

