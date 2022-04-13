Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $59.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,639,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

