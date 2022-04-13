Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

KRUS opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a P/E ratio of -160.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

