Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 2,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.