Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $560.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.96.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $467.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $464.77 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.