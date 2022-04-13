Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LE stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

