Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 154,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,301. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

