Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $21.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $75.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $63.85 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $80.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.