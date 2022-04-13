Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.04 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $384.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 683,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

