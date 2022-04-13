LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LCII stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $99.22 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

