Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

NYSE LEA opened at $129.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

