Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

LEE opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

