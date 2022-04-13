Lee J. Belitsky Sells 30,578 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DKS traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
