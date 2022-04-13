Lee J. Belitsky Sells 30,578 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DKS traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

