LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

LZ opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

