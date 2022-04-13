Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.