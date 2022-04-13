Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

