Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

LEVI stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,465 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

