Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Li Auto by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 4,803,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

