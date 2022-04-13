Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.