Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Global by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,346. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.