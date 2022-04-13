Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

