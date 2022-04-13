Liberum Capital Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 1,700

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,748.08 ($48.84).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,799.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a one year high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.