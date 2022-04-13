Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Jennifer Morris Buys 17,800 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$30,028.60 ($22,243.41).
The company has a current ratio of 156.96, a quick ratio of 156.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Liontown Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
