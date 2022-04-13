Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Jennifer Morris Buys 17,800 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$30,028.60 ($22,243.41).

The company has a current ratio of 156.96, a quick ratio of 156.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

