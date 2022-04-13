LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.59. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.