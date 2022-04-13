Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Its acquisitions have added around $7 billion in total annualized revenues in 2021. However, stiff competition in the used-car market has generated a rising price spiral which might be risky for the firm’s prospects. Tight inventory and the ongoing chip crisis are adding to the woes. Elevated debt-levels restrict the company’s financial flexibility. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research firms have also commented on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.00.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $290.72 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $95,602,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

