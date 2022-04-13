Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIVC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Live Current Media has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores.

