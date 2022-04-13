Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LIVC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Live Current Media has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
Live Current Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Current Media (LIVC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.