LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $114,445.65 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 756,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $16,752,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

