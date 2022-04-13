Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $427.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

