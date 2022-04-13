London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 77,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNSTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.93) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($112.07) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,825.00.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

