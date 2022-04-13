LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 284.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.71).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.17) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 216 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

