Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

